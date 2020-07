Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just listed!!!! 3 bedroom/1 bath home with cold central air!!!!!!

New Paint!!!

Property also has a fenced yard and washer/dryer hookups!

Located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood, this brick home is a mile away from Fairfield Magnet School



Apply today! This house will not be around for long!!!!