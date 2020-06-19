418 Homalot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1840 sf three bedroom two bath located in Homalot Subdivision in Shreveport, LA.

Gorgeous formal dining room. Full appliances include, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Area for morning breakfast. Refinished kitchen cabinet doors.

Beautiful wood floors in foyer, dining room, and hallway.

New shower doors in master bath & hall bath.

Inside storage closet.

New carpet in Living area, and all bedrooms.

Lovely covered back patio with 2 new ceiling fans. Shed for storage.

2 car attached garage with large yard.