Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

418 Homalot Drive

418 Homalot Drive · (318) 658-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 Homalot Drive, Shreveport, LA 71106
Hyde Park-Brookwood-Southern Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1840 sf three bedroom two bath located in Homalot Subdivision in Shreveport, LA.
Gorgeous formal dining room. Full appliances include, fridge, stove, dishwasher. Area for morning breakfast. Refinished kitchen cabinet doors.
Beautiful wood floors in foyer, dining room, and hallway.
New shower doors in master bath & hall bath.
Inside storage closet.
New carpet in Living area, and all bedrooms.
Lovely covered back patio with 2 new ceiling fans. Shed for storage.
2 car attached garage with large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

