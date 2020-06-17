All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 402 Lowell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
402 Lowell Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:52 AM

402 Lowell Court

402 Lowell Court · (318) 426-5623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Springlake-University Terrace
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

402 Lowell Court, Shreveport, LA 71115
Springlake-University Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 402 Lowell Court · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Reduced! 5 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2,584 sq ft, $1850 Corner Lot - Alot Of House For The Money. This Home Sits On A Pretty Corner Lot & Has Tons Of Living Space. Refrigerator Remains. Master BR and another bedroom downstairs. 2br down, 3br up. Open floor plans. Home has Living room dining room combination. Den has wood burning fireplace and built ins. Kitchen opens onto den.Breakfast bar and breakfast room eat in kitchen. 2 car garage. Fenced in yard. Home Is In University Elementary ,Youree Dr Middle School & Captain Shreve H.S. School District. It Is Rare To Find A 5 Bedroom Rental. Be Quick Before It Is Gone. Pets approved on an individual basis. Security Deposit $1700

(RLNE5395248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Lowell Court have any available units?
402 Lowell Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Lowell Court have?
Some of 402 Lowell Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Lowell Court currently offering any rent specials?
402 Lowell Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Lowell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Lowell Court is pet friendly.
Does 402 Lowell Court offer parking?
Yes, 402 Lowell Court does offer parking.
Does 402 Lowell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Lowell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Lowell Court have a pool?
No, 402 Lowell Court does not have a pool.
Does 402 Lowell Court have accessible units?
No, 402 Lowell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Lowell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Lowell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 402 Lowell Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way
Shreveport, LA 71105
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Apartments with Pool
Shreveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity