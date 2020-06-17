402 Lowell Court

Amenities

Reduced! 5 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2,584 sq ft, $1850 Corner Lot - Alot Of House For The Money. This Home Sits On A Pretty Corner Lot & Has Tons Of Living Space. Refrigerator Remains. Master BR and another bedroom downstairs. 2br down, 3br up. Open floor plans. Home has Living room dining room combination. Den has wood burning fireplace and built ins. Kitchen opens onto den.Breakfast bar and breakfast room eat in kitchen. 2 car garage. Fenced in yard. Home Is In University Elementary ,Youree Dr Middle School & Captain Shreve H.S. School District. It Is Rare To Find A 5 Bedroom Rental. Be Quick Before It Is Gone. Pets approved on an individual basis. Security Deposit $1700



