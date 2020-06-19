All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

315 Berkshire Pl

315 Berkshire Place · No Longer Available
Location

315 Berkshire Place, Shreveport, LA 71106
Springlake-University Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
hot tub
Remodeled home in the heart of Pierremont - Stunning remodeled home in the heart of Pierremont! This home has everything! Large lot! Great location - easy access to Line Ave! Huge Master suite with spa like bathroom, Gorgeous kitchen, new cabinets, granite countertops throughout, Elegant formal dining room and grand main living room! Don't forget to walk through the bonus room that is detached from the main house and is not part of the sq ft. This home is truly a must see!!

(RLNE5498426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Berkshire Pl have any available units?
315 Berkshire Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 315 Berkshire Pl currently offering any rent specials?
315 Berkshire Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Berkshire Pl pet-friendly?
No, 315 Berkshire Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 315 Berkshire Pl offer parking?
No, 315 Berkshire Pl does not offer parking.
Does 315 Berkshire Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Berkshire Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Berkshire Pl have a pool?
No, 315 Berkshire Pl does not have a pool.
Does 315 Berkshire Pl have accessible units?
No, 315 Berkshire Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Berkshire Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Berkshire Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Berkshire Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Berkshire Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
