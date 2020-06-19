315 Berkshire Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Remodeled home in the heart of Pierremont - Stunning remodeled home in the heart of Pierremont! This home has everything! Large lot! Great location - easy access to Line Ave! Huge Master suite with spa like bathroom, Gorgeous kitchen, new cabinets, granite countertops throughout, Elegant formal dining room and grand main living room! Don't forget to walk through the bonus room that is detached from the main house and is not part of the sq ft. This home is truly a must see!!



(RLNE5498426)