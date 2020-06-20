All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 2511 Highland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
2511 Highland Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2511 Highland Ave.

2511 Highland Avenue · (318) 773-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2511 Highland Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104
Highland-Stoner Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2511 Highland Ave. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Historic Highland area 3 bedroom home for lease - 2511 Highland - Shreveport, LA 71104 - Gorgeous Historic Highland area home for lease has been beautifully restored with lots of original features still intact. This is a must see home!

Some of the many upgrades include new roof, plumbing upgrade, remodeled baths, tile flooring, restored wood flooring, new appliances, granite countertops, fresh paint throughout, ceilings fans and light fixtures, french doors, plus much more!

This home is very light and airy with a great street view from the large front porch.

This lovely Shreveport LA Highland area home for lease is located just a short distance to Columbia Park, restaurants, Brookshires, shopping, and bus line. It is close to Centenary College, LSUHSC, and NSU College of Nursing. It is also within easy access to I-49 and only three to four miles from downtown Shreveport Louisiana.

This historic area has a lot of charm and a strong sense of community.

Contact us today to inquire about making 2511 Highland, Shreveport La 71104 your next address!

(RLNE3222263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Highland Ave. have any available units?
2511 Highland Ave. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 2511 Highland Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Highland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Highland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 2511 Highland Ave. offer parking?
No, 2511 Highland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2511 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2511 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Highland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2511 Highland Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
Aspen Apartments
9730 Baird Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Apartments with Pool
Shreveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity