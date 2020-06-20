2511 Highland Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Historic Highland area 3 bedroom home for lease - 2511 Highland - Shreveport, LA 71104 - Gorgeous Historic Highland area home for lease has been beautifully restored with lots of original features still intact. This is a must see home!



Some of the many upgrades include new roof, plumbing upgrade, remodeled baths, tile flooring, restored wood flooring, new appliances, granite countertops, fresh paint throughout, ceilings fans and light fixtures, french doors, plus much more!



This home is very light and airy with a great street view from the large front porch.



This lovely Shreveport LA Highland area home for lease is located just a short distance to Columbia Park, restaurants, Brookshires, shopping, and bus line. It is close to Centenary College, LSUHSC, and NSU College of Nursing. It is also within easy access to I-49 and only three to four miles from downtown Shreveport Louisiana.



This historic area has a lot of charm and a strong sense of community.



Contact us today to inquire about making 2511 Highland, Shreveport La 71104 your next address!



(RLNE3222263)