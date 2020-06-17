All apartments in Shreveport
204 Riverbrooke
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:29 AM

204 Riverbrooke

204 Riverbrooke Dr · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Riverbrooke Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Riverbrooke · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2193 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
GATED COMMUNITY NEAR LSUS - Gated community, Playground directly across from the house, Security system, fully fenced Yard. This house has great square footage for the price.Has Separate Dining room and office*Large living space with fireplace* 2 Car Garage, Central Air and Heat with separate utility room. Appliances are provided.

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities billed through Simple Bills Program. $11.95 charge applies and is billed monthly with utility services. No deposits or connections fees required. For more information on Simple bills, visit https://www.simplebills.com/residents
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-862-3560.

(RLNE2949055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Riverbrooke have any available units?
204 Riverbrooke has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Riverbrooke have?
Some of 204 Riverbrooke's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Riverbrooke currently offering any rent specials?
204 Riverbrooke isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Riverbrooke pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Riverbrooke is pet friendly.
Does 204 Riverbrooke offer parking?
Yes, 204 Riverbrooke does offer parking.
Does 204 Riverbrooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Riverbrooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Riverbrooke have a pool?
No, 204 Riverbrooke does not have a pool.
Does 204 Riverbrooke have accessible units?
No, 204 Riverbrooke does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Riverbrooke have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Riverbrooke does not have units with dishwashers.
