Amenities

parking pool tennis court extra storage

10324 Loma Vista Available 08/14/20 Carefree Lifestyle - Delightful townhome in River Oaks, one of Shreveport's best developments. Two lovely bedrooms and delightful bathroom up, with elegant living and dining rooms downstairs. VERY close to LSU-S - just off of East Kings Hwy. Designated covered parking for two cars and outside storage. Community swimming pool and tennis courts. Water paid.



