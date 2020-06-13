5150 Antioch Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Available 08/10/20 Single Family 4 Bedroom on 1/2 acre in BR! - Property Id: 299148



Excellent location! Close to everything without being in the congestion. Shopping, movies theaters, and restaurants. Great schools, low crime, and quiet area of BR - Shenandoah/Jones Creek! This updated 4 br, 2 ba house is on a huge 1/2 acre lot and will be available for rent by August 10. The home has been completely remodeled, has high end appliances, and is freshly painted. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office, playroom, or dining room. The property has an electric gate for keeping vehicles and kids secure, a huge yard, a detached storage shed, and an attached tool shed.



Rent includes lawn care and alarm monitoring. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299148

Property Id 299148



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850791)