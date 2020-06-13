5150 Antioch Blvd

Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Single Family 4 Bedroom on 1/2 acre in BR! - Property Id: 299148
Excellent location! Close to everything without being in the congestion. Shopping, movies theaters, and restaurants. Great schools, low crime, and quiet area of BR - Shenandoah/Jones Creek! This updated 4 br, 2 ba house is on a huge 1/2 acre lot and will be available for rent by August 10. The home has been completely remodeled, has high end appliances, and is freshly painted. There is a bonus room that can be used as an office, playroom, or dining room. The property has an electric gate for keeping vehicles and kids secure, a huge yard, a detached storage shed, and an attached tool shed.
Rent includes lawn care and alarm monitoring. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299148
No Pets Allowed
