Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

38274 Silverstone

38274 Silverstone Avenue · (225) 622-1155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA 70769

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 38274 Silverstone · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area. At the entrance from the carport you have a walk in laundry room with upper cabinets for storage. The master bedroom is spacious. The master bath has separate sinks, cathedral ceiling and separate walk in closets. The rear patio is screened in with a nice fenced back courtyard and koi pond with fountain.

PLEASE CONTACT REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-622-1155 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL PROPERTIES SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2944029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38274 Silverstone have any available units?
38274 Silverstone has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38274 Silverstone have?
Some of 38274 Silverstone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38274 Silverstone currently offering any rent specials?
38274 Silverstone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38274 Silverstone pet-friendly?
No, 38274 Silverstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairieville.
Does 38274 Silverstone offer parking?
Yes, 38274 Silverstone does offer parking.
Does 38274 Silverstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38274 Silverstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38274 Silverstone have a pool?
No, 38274 Silverstone does not have a pool.
Does 38274 Silverstone have accessible units?
No, 38274 Silverstone does not have accessible units.
Does 38274 Silverstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 38274 Silverstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38274 Silverstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 38274 Silverstone does not have units with air conditioning.
