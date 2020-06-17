All apartments in Prairieville
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Dr

16480 Long Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA 70769

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
***Available June 5th***

This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet. The open floor plan gives you all the options you could need to live as a family or entertain the masses. The back yard is your oasis from this crazy world. There is a pergola to cover the back patio as you overlook your own little piece of paradise. There is even a washer dryer included! To top it all off, the house is located in the top rated Ascension Parish School System and the neighborhood has a pool for resident use. Tenant also has use of neighborhood Pool.

***Small dogs and cats are allowed with $400 pet fee***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16480 Long Lake Dr have any available units?
16480 Long Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairieville, LA.
What amenities does 16480 Long Lake Dr have?
Some of 16480 Long Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16480 Long Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16480 Long Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16480 Long Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16480 Long Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16480 Long Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 16480 Long Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16480 Long Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16480 Long Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16480 Long Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16480 Long Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 16480 Long Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 16480 Long Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16480 Long Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16480 Long Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16480 Long Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16480 Long Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
