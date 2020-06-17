16480 Long Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

***Available June 5th***



This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet. The open floor plan gives you all the options you could need to live as a family or entertain the masses. The back yard is your oasis from this crazy world. There is a pergola to cover the back patio as you overlook your own little piece of paradise. There is even a washer dryer included! To top it all off, the house is located in the top rated Ascension Parish School System and the neighborhood has a pool for resident use. Tenant also has use of neighborhood Pool.



***Small dogs and cats are allowed with $400 pet fee***