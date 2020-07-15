1771 O Brien

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently Located near Perkins Rowe & Bluebonnet - A beautiful home located in a desirable area. Brick porch with Cypress colums surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard. Mahogony wood floors, built ins and a fireplace in the living room that opens up to the perfect entertaining eating area. The kitchen has stainless appliances, ceramic tile, and an island. Two car garage and plenty of storage. The home also features 9 and 10 foot ceilings, crown moulding thoughout, lots of storage space, refridgerator, washer and dryer.



(RLNE1946342)