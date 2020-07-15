All apartments in Oak Hills Place
Find more places like 1771 O Brien.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hills Place, LA
/
1771 O Brien
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

1771 O Brien

1771 Obrien Dr · (225) 445-3154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Hills Place
See all
Perkins - Highland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1771 Obrien Dr, Oak Hills Place, LA 70810
Perkins - Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1771 O Brien · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently Located near Perkins Rowe & Bluebonnet - A beautiful home located in a desirable area. Brick porch with Cypress colums surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard. Mahogony wood floors, built ins and a fireplace in the living room that opens up to the perfect entertaining eating area. The kitchen has stainless appliances, ceramic tile, and an island. Two car garage and plenty of storage. The home also features 9 and 10 foot ceilings, crown moulding thoughout, lots of storage space, refridgerator, washer and dryer.

(RLNE1946342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 O Brien have any available units?
1771 O Brien has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1771 O Brien have?
Some of 1771 O Brien's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 O Brien currently offering any rent specials?
1771 O Brien is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 O Brien pet-friendly?
No, 1771 O Brien is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills Place.
Does 1771 O Brien offer parking?
Yes, 1771 O Brien offers parking.
Does 1771 O Brien have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1771 O Brien offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 O Brien have a pool?
No, 1771 O Brien does not have a pool.
Does 1771 O Brien have accessible units?
No, 1771 O Brien does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 O Brien have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 O Brien does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 O Brien have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 O Brien does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1771 O Brien?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Hills Place 1 BedroomsOak Hills Place Accessible Apartments
Oak Hills Place Apartments with PoolsOak Hills Place Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Oak Hills Place Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAGonzales, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAGardere, LAOld Jefferson, LACentral, LA
Prairieville, LAVillage St. George, LAJeanerette, LAWestminster, LAPonchatoula, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Baton Rouge
Perkins Highland

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity