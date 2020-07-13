Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Mandeville, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mandeville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
10 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
34 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$864
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
20 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
217 SKIPPER Drive
217 Skipper Dr, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2074 sqft
BETTER HURRY. GREAT HOME, MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN MANDEVILLE NEXT TO MANDEVILLE HIGH AND 2 MINUTES CAUSEWAY. OPEN FLOOR WITH FAMILY RM, DINING RM, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR. OFF KITCHEN IS A LG BONUS/PLAY.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1100 N CAUSEWAY Boulevard
1100 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$2,434
1826 sqft
Class A office space that has been gutted and is ready to be reconfigured to suit your needs. Conveniently located just 1.3 miles north of the Causeway Bridge and 3.2 miles south of I-12.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2900 E CAUSEWAY APPROACH Other
2900 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$1,960
1680 sqft
1680 SF renovated office ready for occupancy! Great location at the intersection of E Causeway App and Florida St. in Old Mandeville. Includes 3 offices, conf room, break room/kitchen, and spacious reception area. New vinyl flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2186 FLORIDA Street
2186 Florida St, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$1,250
1000 sqft
1000 SF old Mandeville office/ retail location with excellent visibility and parking. Convenient to the Causeway, Hwy 59, and I-12, perfect for small office, retail, or service business.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1200 W CAUSEWAY APPROACH Other
1200 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$1,600
1200 sqft
DON'T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS!!!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
108 OAK ALY Drive
108 Oak Aly, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Beautiful quiet gated garden home in Chinchuba Creek Gardens. This home has so much to offer. Master bedroom downstairs, open floor plan, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1202 CHINCHUBA CREEK Boulevard
1202 Chinchuba Creek Blvd, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1395 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to invest or owner occupy! Newly renovated condo located in a gated community behind Mandeville High School. The upper floor of the unit features 3BR/2BA. Downstairs features an open kitchen and living area with a half bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
512 RAMON Street
512 Ramon St, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
Old Mandeville: Four blocks from Lake Pontchartrain! Minutes to Causeway bridge. No Smoking. Clean 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Wooden floors in liv room with high vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
140 CAYMAN Cove
140 Cayman Cv, Mandeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Nice Attractive Furnished 2 bedroom 1-1/2 bath rental with electric, water, garbage paid. Downstairs features living room, kitchen, dining and washer and dryer and half bath. Upstairs has two nice size bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Mandeville

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1008 CHEVREUIL Street
1008 Chevreuil St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1745 sqft
Three bedroom three full bath home that has been well maintained and has responsive property manager. Open plan with fireplace,crown molding and high ceilings. Spacious master suite and bath with hydro tub,separate shower and dbl vanity.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
45 COTTAGE Court
45 Cottage Court, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1850 sqft
Spacious and Bright Townhome near the St.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
946 DUPARD Street
946 Dupard St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1852 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful house has a great open floor plan with light colors throughout. Stainless appliances with refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1000 HIGHWAY 59 Highway
1000 Highway 59, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,962
1365 sqft
Mandeville Retail/Office Suite for Lease with Hwy 59 frontage! Inline Suite C is a former Edward Jones office - 1365 SF with large reception area and two large offices. 3-year minimum term at $14/PSF/Annual plus approximately $3.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
423 JULIETTE Lane
423 Juliette Ln, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Perfect lease! Gated community in the middle of Mandeville, by interstate, shopping, and great schools. Open concept, 3 beds, 2 baths, large rooms, new flooring-no carpet, fenced outdoor area that backs to green space, one car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 JACQUELINE Court
15 Jacqueline Ct, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1695 sqft
Great condo for lease in Beau Chene located in Blue Ribbon School District. 2 Bedroom, plus loft with 2 full baths. No carpet. Travertine throughout living area, bamboo and wood floors in bedrooms and loft area. 1BR/Ba up and 1BR/Ba down.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
421 GREENFIELD Drive
421 Greenfield Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2066 sqft
Large, wonderful home in great neighborhood. Split floor plan, large master suite, covered rear porch overlooking BIG, private backyard & wooded lot. BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances just installed, washer & dryer hookups.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1129 CAWSON Street
1129 Cawson St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1405 sqft
Adorable 3/2.5 bath lease in Mandeville Great location! Must see - come and view today! OWNER/AGENT.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
115 TRACE Loop
115 Trace Loop, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Great Location and Demand Subdivision! Updated 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom in Mandeville! This is a 2nd Story Unit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2156 3RD Street
2156 3rd St, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,100
850 sqft
Downstairs suite has a large bathroom and a kitchenette with mini fridge, microwave and sink. There are 2 private offices and an open area in each suite.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1970 SURGI Drive
1970 Surgi Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,800
2300 sqft
2300 SF office with large rear parking lot. Would make excellent corporate training office or perfect for contractor. Easy Access to I-12 & Hwy 59. 3 yr. term, $1800/month modified gross lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mandeville, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mandeville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

