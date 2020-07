Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Family Home in Live Oak School Dist. - Property Id: 99905



If you need space, this Large Beautiful Single Family Home in Live Oak School District is the home for you! House is 4 BR- 2.5 Bath two-story home with 20 ft ceilings in main living room and an upstairs bonus room large enough for another living room/den and home office. Master BR downstairs and 3 large BR on the 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space throughout too! Home also features 6 ft privacy fence and wood deck in the back yard. Tile and Wood laminate floors throughout. Plenty of clloset space throughout. New flooring in master and upstairs. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances too. This home has all the space you would ever want, is in a great school district, and in a great neighborhood in Watson. Also convenient to shopping and restaurants.

You're going to love living here!!



Tenant Responsible for all Utilities and Lawn Maintenance



A copy of the Minimum Qualifications for Lease for this property is available upon request.

