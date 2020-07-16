28461 Evangeline Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors new construction stainless steel refrigerator

New Construction in Acadian Trace-4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with granite countertops, stainless appliances including fridge and washer/dryer. This home comes with all window furnishings, 2" faux wood blinds. This home has high ceiling, open floor plan, and gorgeous wood floors

