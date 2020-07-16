All apartments in Livingston County
28461 Evangeline Lane

28461 Evangeline Ln · (225) 202-7983
Location

28461 Evangeline Ln, Livingston County, LA 70711

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Construction in Acadian Trace-4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with granite countertops, stainless appliances including fridge and washer/dryer. This home comes with all window furnishings, 2" faux wood blinds. This home has high ceiling, open floor plan, and gorgeous wood floors
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28461 Evangeline Lane have any available units?
28461 Evangeline Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28461 Evangeline Lane have?
Some of 28461 Evangeline Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28461 Evangeline Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28461 Evangeline Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28461 Evangeline Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28461 Evangeline Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livingston County.
Does 28461 Evangeline Lane offer parking?
No, 28461 Evangeline Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28461 Evangeline Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28461 Evangeline Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28461 Evangeline Lane have a pool?
No, 28461 Evangeline Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28461 Evangeline Lane have accessible units?
No, 28461 Evangeline Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28461 Evangeline Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28461 Evangeline Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28461 Evangeline Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28461 Evangeline Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
