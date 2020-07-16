All apartments in Livingston County
25684 Buffwood Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 10:43 PM

25684 Buffwood Street

25684 Buffwood Street
Location

25684 Buffwood Street, Livingston County, LA 70726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Trendy, 1900 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Woodland Crossing Subdivision, Walker, Louisiana.

This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range/oven, a refrigerator/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, a breakfast bar, and spacious cherry cabinetry.

Master suite features dual vanities, soak tub, stand alone shower, and a walk-in closet. Laundry area equipped with washer/dryer.

Amenities include:
Over-sized backyard, lake access and lake view from backyard (no rear neighbors); granite counters throughout; 2 car garage.

Denham Springs/Walker School District!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25684 Buffwood Street have any available units?
25684 Buffwood Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25684 Buffwood Street have?
Some of 25684 Buffwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25684 Buffwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
25684 Buffwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25684 Buffwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 25684 Buffwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livingston County.
Does 25684 Buffwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 25684 Buffwood Street offers parking.
Does 25684 Buffwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25684 Buffwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25684 Buffwood Street have a pool?
No, 25684 Buffwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 25684 Buffwood Street have accessible units?
No, 25684 Buffwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25684 Buffwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25684 Buffwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25684 Buffwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25684 Buffwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
