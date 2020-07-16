25684 Buffwood Street

Amenities
Trendy, 1900 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Woodland Crossing Subdivision, Walker, Louisiana.
This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range/oven, a refrigerator/freezer, a dishwasher, a microwave, a breakfast bar, and spacious cherry cabinetry.
Master suite features dual vanities, soak tub, stand alone shower, and a walk-in closet. Laundry area equipped with washer/dryer.
Amenities include:
Over-sized backyard, lake access and lake view from backyard (no rear neighbors); granite counters throughout; 2 car garage.
Denham Springs/Walker School District!!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.