Lake Charles, LA
704 Esplanade
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

704 Esplanade

704 Esplanade Street · (337) 312-1340
Lake Charles
Location

704 Esplanade Street, Lake Charles, LA 70607

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2653 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University. The open floor plan includes a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances and bar seating that opens to a family room with a fabulous fireplace perfect for entertaining. The home has a separate dining room and formal living room - and an additional updated huge/bonus room ready for your next gathering! The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, granite counter-tops and custom tile showers. The large backyard is fenced and includes a nice-sized additional building for extra storage. This home was built for family in mind!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Esplanade have any available units?
704 Esplanade has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Esplanade have?
Some of 704 Esplanade's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
704 Esplanade isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 704 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 704 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 704 Esplanade does offer parking.
Does 704 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 704 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 704 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 704 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Esplanade has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 Esplanade has units with air conditioning.
