704 Esplanade

Amenities
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University. The open floor plan includes a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances and bar seating that opens to a family room with a fabulous fireplace perfect for entertaining. The home has a separate dining room and formal living room - and an additional updated huge/bonus room ready for your next gathering! The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, granite counter-tops and custom tile showers. The large backyard is fenced and includes a nice-sized additional building for extra storage. This home was built for family in mind!
This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University. The open floor plan includes a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances and bar seating that opens to a family room with a fabulous fireplace perfect for entertaining. The home has a separate dining room and formal living room - and an additional updated huge/bonus room ready for your next gathering! The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, granite counter-tops and custom tile showers. The large backyard is fenced and includes a nice-sized additional building for extra storage. This home was built for family in mind!