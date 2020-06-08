704 Esplanade

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully updated three bedroom-two bath home is near neighborhood schools and McNeese State University. The open floor plan includes a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances and bar seating that opens to a family room with a fabulous fireplace perfect for entertaining. The home has a separate dining room and formal living room - and an additional updated huge/bonus room ready for your next gathering! The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, granite counter-tops and custom tile showers. The large backyard is fenced and includes a nice-sized additional building for extra storage. This home was built for family in mind!

