Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

523 Ford St

523 Ford St · (337) 478-0152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 Ford St, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property. This is a 3 bedroom house, with a very large bathroom, which has a huge, newly renovated shower, an extra large jacuzzi soaking tub, and a large, two sink vanity. Washer and Dryer machines, and a spacious kitchen with refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and lots of cabinet space. Private back yard. Water is included. Central AC & Heat. Off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Ford St have any available units?
523 Ford St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 Ford St have?
Some of 523 Ford St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Ford St currently offering any rent specials?
523 Ford St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Ford St pet-friendly?
No, 523 Ford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 523 Ford St offer parking?
Yes, 523 Ford St does offer parking.
Does 523 Ford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Ford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Ford St have a pool?
No, 523 Ford St does not have a pool.
Does 523 Ford St have accessible units?
No, 523 Ford St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Ford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Ford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Ford St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 Ford St has units with air conditioning.
