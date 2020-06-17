523 Ford St

Amenities

Located in the Charpentier Historic District in Downtown, a peaceful and easy 5 block walk from Lunas, Stellar Coffee, Gigis gym, and all the great places downtown. Very quiet location, as it is located in the back of a bigger property. This is a 3 bedroom house, with a very large bathroom, which has a huge, newly renovated shower, an extra large jacuzzi soaking tub, and a large, two sink vanity. Washer and Dryer machines, and a spacious kitchen with refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and lots of cabinet space. Private back yard. Water is included. Central AC & Heat. Off street parking.