445 Holden Avenue
445 Holden Avenue

445 Holden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

445 Holden Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70506
Holden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great midcity location off Johston St on a 'no through traffic' street in Holden Heights- a quiet location- Nice, real wood floors- living room has french doors to the covered patio- the eat-in kitchen has antique cabinets, a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a corner sink- there is a pass through from the kitchen to the den- each bedroom is a good size- the bathroom is done in shabby chic- the washer and dryer are in the carport storeage room- the small patio is covered, and the fenced backyard is canopied by a wonderful live oak tree- pets are considered on a case-by-case basis- looking for a conveniently located home tucked away in a quiet space, this could be it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 950
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Holden Avenue have any available units?
445 Holden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, LA.
What amenities does 445 Holden Avenue have?
Some of 445 Holden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Holden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
445 Holden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Holden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 Holden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 445 Holden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 445 Holden Avenue offers parking.
Does 445 Holden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Holden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Holden Avenue have a pool?
No, 445 Holden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 445 Holden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 445 Holden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Holden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Holden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Holden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Holden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
