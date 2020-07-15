445 Holden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great midcity location off Johston St on a 'no through traffic' street in Holden Heights- a quiet location- Nice, real wood floors- living room has french doors to the covered patio- the eat-in kitchen has antique cabinets, a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a corner sink- there is a pass through from the kitchen to the den- each bedroom is a good size- the bathroom is done in shabby chic- the washer and dryer are in the carport storeage room- the small patio is covered, and the fenced backyard is canopied by a wonderful live oak tree- pets are considered on a case-by-case basis- looking for a conveniently located home tucked away in a quiet space, this could be it!!