Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Newly Remolded Apartment for Rent



Amenities include the following:



New floors in kitchen and bedrooms

Stove and fridge included

W/D connections

Central A/C and Heat

Just minutes from Ambassador Caffrey and Wal-Mart

Call Titan Realestate Services, LLC to schedule your showing today.

Sorry no pets allowed



Titan Realestate Services, LLC

116 Georgette Street

Lafayette, LA 70506

www.titanrealestateservicesllc.org

Licensed in Louisiana



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/202-dorechester-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.