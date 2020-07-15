All apartments in Lafayette County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:02 AM

202 Dorechester Drive

202 Dorchester St · (337) 541-2805
Location

202 Dorchester St, Lafayette County, LA 70506

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt. A · Avail. now

$500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Newly Remolded Apartment for Rent

Amenities include the following:

New floors in kitchen and bedrooms
Stove and fridge included
W/D connections
Central A/C and Heat
Just minutes from Ambassador Caffrey and Wal-Mart
Call Titan Realestate Services, LLC to schedule your showing today.
Sorry no pets allowed

Titan Realestate Services, LLC
116 Georgette Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
www.titanrealestateservicesllc.org
Licensed in Louisiana

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/202-dorechester-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Dorechester Drive have any available units?
202 Dorechester Drive has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Dorechester Drive have?
Some of 202 Dorechester Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Dorechester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Dorechester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Dorechester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Dorechester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette County.
Does 202 Dorechester Drive offer parking?
No, 202 Dorechester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 202 Dorechester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Dorechester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Dorechester Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Dorechester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Dorechester Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Dorechester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Dorechester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Dorechester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Dorechester Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Dorechester Drive has units with air conditioning.
