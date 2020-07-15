Amenities
Newly Remolded Apartment for Rent
Amenities include the following:
New floors in kitchen and bedrooms
Stove and fridge included
W/D connections
Central A/C and Heat
Just minutes from Ambassador Caffrey and Wal-Mart
Call Titan Realestate Services, LLC to schedule your showing today.
Sorry no pets allowed
Titan Realestate Services, LLC
116 Georgette Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
www.titanrealestateservicesllc.org
Licensed in Louisiana
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/202-dorechester-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.