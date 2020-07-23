/
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM
61 Apartments for rent in St. Landry County, LA📍
1 Unit Available
1002 HIGHWAY 190 BUS Highway
1002 East Vine Street, Opelousas, LA
Studio
$2,500
36000 sqft
LAND LEASE! Something you do not see often! Not meant for a building, land only for used car sales etc. Concrete lot. Currently used as additional parking for Claiborne Place Shopping Center. Small building not included as part of leasable area.
1 Unit Available
1002 HIGHWAY 190 BUS Other
1002 West Laurel Avenue, Eunice, LA
Studio
$2,790
2700 sqft
2700-5400 square feet of retail or office space in Claiborne Place. This center has been recently updated. Other tenants include Dollar General and Medic Shops Pharmacy.
1 Unit Available
1109 South Court Street
1109 South Court Street, Opelousas, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1900 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
4675 Hwy 31
4675 Highway 31, Leonville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
4675 Hwy 31 Available 08/01/20 One of a Kind Home for Rent in Opelousas - Must See!!! - Set on the skirt of Leonville, this newly insulated Mobile Home has multiple fixed attachments boasting a screened in porch as well as a covered open porch for
1 Unit Available
204 St Paul Ave
204 St Paul Avenue, St. Landry County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House in Opelousas - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
1 Unit Available
341 Jelks St
341 Jelk Street, Eunice, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1250 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Adorable Home - 3 Bed 1 Bath Adorable Home Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
1 Unit Available
811 Bihm Rd.
811 Bihm Road, St. Landry County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2280 sqft
4 Bed 3 Bath Home in Lawtell on 3 Acres - Features large covered porch the entire front of the home, large spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and walk-in pantry, large master suite with walk-in closet, fireplace in the living room, and only
1 Unit Available
700 N 3rd st
700 North 3rd Street, Eunice, LA
3 Bedrooms
$695
2152 sqft
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN*** @ houses on this property! *Bring your design ideas to this home that has an attached Guest House with a full kitchen & bathroom!! Perfect for visiting family! Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent
Results within 1 mile of St. Landry County
1 Unit Available
1283 Courtableau Hwy
1283 Courtableau Hwy, St. Martin County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath home in Arnaudville on the Bayou - Waterfront home with large detached shop on Bayou Fuselier just a 1-min drive Arnaudville. Spacious 3 bed/2 ba home with new central AC, fresh paint inside and out, wood flooring in den.
1 Unit Available
109 Scarlet Oak Drive
109 Scarlet Oak Drive, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
This beautiful, custom built home is located in Heritage Oaks Subdivision in Carencro! Located on a quiet Cul-De-Sac lot, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! This home has recently had flooring upgrades and additional custom features
Results within 5 miles of St. Landry County
12 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
1 Unit Available
122 La Place Avenue
122 Laplace Ave, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1740 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Carencro with 2 Bathrooms - LARGE family room/bonus room for entertaining. House sits on a large lot, completely fenced with DOUBLE gate entry to the back yard for easy access.
1 Unit Available
1057 Jno G Lewis Junior Drive
1057 Jno G Lewis Jr Drive, Evangeline County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2320 sqft
Newly remodeled 2003, 2320 square foot doublewide home with large 12 X 20 porch. House sits on approximately 1 acre, and has a brand new metal roof, 2 fireplaces, all appliances, fresh paint and 2 fireplaces.
Results within 10 miles of St. Landry County
15 Units Available
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes
2700 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
980 sqft
Apartment homes with poolside views, just over from Lafayette General Southwest Hospital. Furnished units have fireplaces and extra storage. Business center, carport, 24-hour gym and basketball courts. Cats and dogs allowed.
$
6 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
8 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
$
5 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
$
2 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$676
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
For charming suburban living in a convenient location, look no further than Canterbury Square Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments offer you the comfortable and practical lifestyle youve been searching for.
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
1 Unit Available
Summer Place
1901 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
905 sqft
At Summer Place Apartments, you have the opportunity to enjoy being near a wide variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
1 Unit Available
1301 Saint John Street
1301 Saint John Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Check out this great deal for a two bedroom one bath condo for rent. Amenities include stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer, central ac/heat, and outside balcony. Water, sewer, trash and cable are included with the rent.
1 Unit Available
103 Westchester Dr
103 Westchester Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
103 Westchester Dr Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath Home - This house is conveniently located in the middle of Lafayette in a quiet neighborhood between Johnston and Congress.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Landry County area include McNeese State University, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Denham Springs, and New Iberia have apartments for rent.