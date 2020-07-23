/
st martin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM
95 Apartments for rent in St. Martin County, LA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
509 Berard St
509 Berard Street, Breaux Bridge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2600 sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath, BONUS full studio apt. - Property Id: 321679 The entire house with studio can be rented for $2,000. Newly renovated this 3 br, 3 bath home, with studio apartment in the heart of Breaux Bridge.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1283 Courtableau Hwy
1283 Courtableau Hwy, St. Martin County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1250 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath home in Arnaudville on the Bayou - Waterfront home with large detached shop on Bayou Fuselier just a 1-min drive Arnaudville. Spacious 3 bed/2 ba home with new central AC, fresh paint inside and out, wood flooring in den.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1431 Old Spanish Trail Lot 6
1431 Old Spanish Trail Hwy, Cade, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Home - Visit www.kwrents.com for showing information No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4548638)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1008 Bergeron Rigs Road
1008 Bergeron Rigs Road, St. Martin County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Brick Home Available For Sale, Lease Purchase or Rent - Easy Country Living! This well maintained home is perfect for family. Kids can run around in the big yard and have big family gatherings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
343 Guilbeau Street
343 Guilbeau St, Breaux Bridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
450 sqft
Upstairs unit. Freshly remodeled. Open concept. Nice sized bedrooms and bath has a claw foot tub. Close to everything BB has to offer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1228 E Alexander St
1228 East Alexander Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Great 3 bedroom house for rent, right across from the park at Acadiana Park. Large shaded lot. 3 Bedroom/ 2 baths. Appliance include refrigerator and stove.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
304 Winnipeg Avenue
304 Winnipeg Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Fantastic carpet free home for rent. Only twelve miles from I-10 and a few miles from Acadiana Park Nature Station and Lafayette Science Museum.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$747
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
Plantation Crossing is Lafayette's most dynamic apartment community. Unique details in the chic and modern clubhouse include dazzling white marble floors and furniture pieces from renowned designers.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
5 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$803
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
8 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
9 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
8 Units Available
Reserve at Squirrel Run
2118 W Old Spanish Trl, New Iberia, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1213 sqft
Set among lush, tropical landscaping against a picturesque golf course, Squirrel Run Apartments in New Iberia offers upscale living in an ideal location.
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
7 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
12 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$676
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1301 Saint John Street
1301 Saint John Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Check out this great deal for a two bedroom one bath condo for rent. Amenities include stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer, central ac/heat, and outside balcony. Water, sewer, trash and cable are included with the rent.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
115 Antoinette St
115 Antoinette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Excellent Location.. Johnston Street/Doucet Area! - Property Id: 134064 This property has been updated with stylish colors and waiting for you to check out! The location is superb...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
600 East University 6
600 E University Ave, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
UL Students...excellent apartment-walk to school! - Property Id: 84133 A block off of campus, you could literally skip to class! This older building contains a beautiful, updated 2BR, 1.5 BA unit with an outdoor space for you to hang out in.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
815 Martin Luther King Jr Drive d
815 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
Unit d Available 08/15/20 Landfair Apartments - Property Id: 323126 Landfair Apartments is located at 815 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. We are located in upper Lafayette & half a mile from shopping & entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4675 Hwy 31
4675 Highway 31, Leonville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
4675 Hwy 31 Available 08/01/20 One of a Kind Home for Rent in Opelousas - Must See!!! - Set on the skirt of Leonville, this newly insulated Mobile Home has multiple fixed attachments boasting a screened in porch as well as a covered open porch for
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
1305 Lafayette Street
1305 Lafayette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1305 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath home Downtown Lafayette! - Available for move in August 1, 2020! This cute cottage style home is located Downtown Lafayette, and comes fully furnished! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Martin County area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, Nicholls State University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houma, Denham Springs, and Gonzales have apartments for rent.
