vermilion county
78 Apartments for rent in Vermilion County, LA📍
1 Unit Available
504 7th Street
504 7th St, Abbeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$645
1168 sqft
Cute 2BR/2BA Home - This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has been freshly painted, with washer/dryer connections and more! Book your tour now! This one won't last long! Pets: No Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash: City of Abbeville Gas: Centerpoint Deposit:
1 Unit Available
704 Hawthorne
704 Hawthorne St, Abbeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1340 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4576499)
1 Unit Available
502 Elias
502 Elias St, Abbeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$650
916 sqft
1/2 Off First Month! Remodeled 3BR/1BA Home Available! - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
312 Harvest Ln
312 Harvest Ln, Vermilion County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1277 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House in Abbeville | 312 Harvest Lane - Property Id: 230290 2019 new construction home. This home is 1277 sqr ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Security system, WiFi and cable are included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
8899 Fusilier Road
8899 Fusilier Rd, Vermilion County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1280 sqft
Fresh paint and other improvements are now in this 16' x 80', 3 Bedroom/2 Bath mobile home. It is located in a small park across Hwy 167/Johnston St from Hwy 699, where North Vermilion High School is. Open floor plan in the living, dining, kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2419 Robley Dr
2419 Robley Drive, Lafayette County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
2419 Robley Dr Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Townhome off of Robley with a big back yard - This renovated townhome with granite counters is for lease off of Robley.
1 Unit Available
706 Picard Road
706 Picard Road, Milton, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet, 21 home community on 3 acres in Milton School district, near Picard Park- Basic housing- on slab, central heat and air, 2 Bedroom/1 bath, 16'x 16' living room, Eat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Range/oven- inside W/D
21 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
Plantation Crossing is Lafayette's most dynamic apartment community. Unique details in the chic and modern clubhouse include dazzling white marble floors and furniture pieces from renowned designers.
3 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
16 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$984
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
5 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
11 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
1 Unit Available
730 Bourque Road
730 Bourque Road, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Great house for rent on Bourque Rd. 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom. All appliances include washer and dryer come with home. No Carpet. Pets are not allowed. AC is new, SLEMCO, Lafayette Water Works South, No Gas, Republic Trash. 1/3 Acre of property.
1 Unit Available
207 Breton Dr
207 Breton Drive, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single family home in Lafayette 2 car parking Central air and heat Stove and Fridge included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889090)
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
307 Corona Drive
307 Corona Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1408 sqft
307 Corona Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Home with Open Floor Plan in Broadmoor Subdivision - This home was totally renovated (baths, kitchen, flooring, water heater, roof, etc) 12 years ago and is move-in ready.
1 Unit Available
144 Rue Chavaniac
144 Rue Chavaniac, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Beautiful Rental near Ambassador - 2400 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 2 car Garage and Guest house/Craft Room Call 337.772.8005 for Showings (RLNE4710109)
1 Unit Available
108 Maple Drive
108 Maple Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
108 Maple Drive Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom House for rent in Lafayette, LA - Three bedroom one and a half bath House with refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer connections fenced back yard, back patio, and a carport.
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.
1 Unit Available
113 Chimney Rock Boulevard
113 Chimney Rock Boulevard, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2025 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the subdivision Richland Heights will be sure to please a future tenant. Nice size rooms with lots of storage space to put away extra belongings you may have.
1 Unit Available
105 Kirkwood Lane
105 Kirkwood Lane, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Pet Deposit $350. Fireplace and beautiful split floor plan. 1 year lease.
1 Unit Available
201 Settlers Trace Boulevard 1400
201 Settlers Trace Boulevard, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1189 sqft
Beautiful condo with awesome view! Enjoy walking to local shopping and dining. Relaxing swimming pool
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Vermilion County area include McNeese State University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lafayette, Lake Charles, New Iberia, Broussard, and Prien have apartments for rent.