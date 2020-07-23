/
/
iberia county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
39 Apartments for rent in Iberia County, LA📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
8 Units Available
Reserve at Squirrel Run
2118 W Old Spanish Trl, New Iberia, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1213 sqft
Set among lush, tropical landscaping against a picturesque golf course, Squirrel Run Apartments in New Iberia offers upscale living in an ideal location.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1208 Iberia St
1208 Iberia Street, New Iberia, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3000 sqft
1208 Iberia St Available 09/07/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Traditional Ranch Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath Traditional Ranch Home Great for Entertaining or For a Large Family..
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 Flory St
1716 Flory Street, Jeanerette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1779 sqft
3 bedroom home full of character! - 3 bed 2 bath home located on a large lot on a quiet street with back yard view of the Bayou Teche. Front porch and amazing back porch to enjoy . Immaculately clean with tons of space and character.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Bracy St
119 Bracy Street, Jeanerette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1147 sqft
Home with Large yard - This adorable cottage-style home with lots of curb appeal is move in ready.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
909 East Pershing Street
909 East Pershing Street, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
1000 sqft
Located in New Iberia.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
613 Park Ave
613 Park Avenue, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
750 sqft
Cute 2 BR Cottage - Cute 2 BR cottage with large living/kitchen. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch. Nice, big yard. Copy this link to your web browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9801 Highway 182
9801 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$1,000
2.2 AC with 165.49 frontage on LA Highway 90. This parcel is adjacent to an available for lease 2.41 AC. May assemble to combine total 4.64 AC with access of 297.39 frontage on LA Hwy 90. Possible Build to Suit.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9628 Highway 182
9628 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$4,497
2.945 AC Bulkhead Waterfront Docking and Barge Slip with 240.98 linear footage on the Intracoastal Waterway. This parcel is adjacent to an available for lease 4.78 AC Bulkhead Waterfront Dock and Barge Slip. May assemble to combine total of 7.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9659 Highway 182
9659 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$2,000
1.8 AC , Stabilized production yard with security fencing. Frontage access on LA Highway 90 .
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9681 Highway 182
9681 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$1,000
1.63AC Industrial Parcel - Stabilized production yard with security fencing. Parcel (DE-114) Part of combined total of 14.9 AC available for separate lease.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
408 Center Street - 5
408 Center St, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 408 Center Street - 5 in New Iberia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
408 Center Street - 2
408 Center Street, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 408 Center Street - 2 in New Iberia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Iberia County
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:16 AM
8 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
7 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1431 Old Spanish Trail Lot 6
1431 Old Spanish Trail Hwy, Cade, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Home - Visit www.kwrents.com for showing information No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4548638)
Results within 10 miles of Iberia County
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$747
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
Plantation Crossing is Lafayette's most dynamic apartment community. Unique details in the chic and modern clubhouse include dazzling white marble floors and furniture pieces from renowned designers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
5 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$803
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
9 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
504 7th Street
504 7th St, Abbeville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$645
1168 sqft
Cute 2BR/2BA Home - This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has been freshly painted, with washer/dryer connections and more! Book your tour now! This one won't last long! Pets: No Electricity, Water/Sewer, Trash: City of Abbeville Gas: Centerpoint Deposit:
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Breton Dr
207 Breton Drive, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single family home in Lafayette 2 car parking Central air and heat Stove and Fridge included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889090)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Emerald Sands Lane
108 Emerald Sands Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1643 sqft
108 Emerald Sands Lane Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom house in Lafayette - Three bedroom, two fullbath house , garage ,wood floors , fire place ,and granite counter tops, in Harbor Lights Dr. (RLNE4959033)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Iberia County area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, Nicholls State University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houma, Denham Springs, and Gonzales have apartments for rent.