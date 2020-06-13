Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Results within 1 mile of Kenner
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Kenner
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
Elmwood Business District
27 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Elmwood Business District
26 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
Clearview-Transcontinental
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Elmwood Business District
34 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Results within 10 miles of Kenner
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gert Town
13 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Mid-City
61 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Black Pearl
1 Unit Available
7430 Hurst St.
7430 Hurst Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
7430 Hurst St. New Orleans, LA. 70118 - Renovated shotgun on precious street in the St. Charles area. Contact Felicia Conforto at (504)813-2996 for more details or to view. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE5652680)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
8227 Green St.
8227 Green Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
8227 Green St . Cozy Uptown Unit - Live in a desired uptown neighborhood. Walk to street car, park, and several restaurants. This cozy unit is below the main house.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
5835 Louis XIV St.
5835 Louis Xiv Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1620 sqft
5835 LOUIS XIV Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 - Nice three bedroom close to lake with all appliances. $20.00 Pet application fee required. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Felicia Conforto at fconforto@latterblumpm.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
1218 Joseph St. Upper
1218 Joseph Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
1218 Joseph St. Upper - Cute upper apartment , living room ,study, bedroom,back deck shared with the other tenant. Wood floors, high ceilings. Tenant pay all utilities. Coin operated laundry. No Smoking No Dogs. Cat with pet deposit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
4507 S. Derbigny St.
4507 South Derbigny Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
4507 S DERBIGNY Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70125 - Bright living and dining room. Sleek new kitchen. Front porch with slate tiles. Call Felicia to view 504-813-2996. "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required". (RLNE2023474)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6416 Colbert
6416 Colbert Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
6416 COLBERT ST, New Orleans, LA 70124 - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath is a Lakeview GEM! Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & travertine floors, crown molding, granite and stainless steel. Huge bedrooms and flowing layout. Detached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Vista
1 Unit Available
47 Dove St.
47 Dove Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1911 sqft
Charming Lake Vista 3br / 2ba - The lower unit of a rare duplex in the highly sought after Lake Vista neighborhood. Live comfortably with 1911 sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kenner, LA

Finding an apartment in Kenner that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

