furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA
$
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
14 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
11 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Harvard Estates
3 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Pointe Vista
1 Unit Available
515 Giuffrias Ave
515 Giuffrias Avenue, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom w loft - Property Id: 287939 Modern warehouse look. 1100 per month 85 elect 80 cable\internet 35 gas trash water 1 bed 1 bath fully furnished w linens pans dishes. You just bring suitcase.
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Lakeview Park
1 Unit Available
6416 Colbert
6416 Colbert Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
6416 COLBERT ST, New Orleans, LA 70124 - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath is a Lakeview GEM! Brazilian cherry hardwood floors & travertine floors, crown molding, granite and stainless steel. Huge bedrooms and flowing layout. Detached garage.
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
518 South Telemachus
518 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
888 sqft
11 ft ceilings, central air and heat, shotgun style with 2 independent bedrooms. Kitchen has Granite counters , gas stove/oven Refrigerator and Microwave. Washer Dryer hookups. Furnished with 2 queen beds.
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A
4620 Dryades Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Fully furnished. Quaint arts and crafts bungalow located in walkable uptown neighborhood. The apartment was just recently renovated and features large windows, antique fireplaces, fully tiled bathrooms, large front porch, and private backyard.
West Riverside
1 Unit Available
507 STATE Street #C
507 State St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This spacious apartment is fully furnished and decorated. Steps to Magazine Street, Audubon park, shopping, and dining. Two king beds with luxurious bedding, and private porches.
Gert Town
1 Unit Available
968 S Telemachus St
968 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Wonderful, new property right across the street from Xavier University Campus. This is an up and down duplex and the unit for rent is the first floor. This house was built last year and is absolutely beautiful.
