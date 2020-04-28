All apartments in Inniswold
Home
/
Inniswold, LA
/
10645 Woodland Oaks
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10645 Woodland Oaks

10645 Woodland Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10645 Woodland Oak Drive, Inniswold, LA 70809
Amenities

3 Bedroom House off Bluebonnet and Jefferson Available Mid October. Newer home! Must see! - Directions: CAL TO OLIPHANT TO OAKLINE, TAKE A LEFT, RIGHT ON OAK BEND, LEFT ON WOODLAND OAKS, 4TH HOUSE ON RIGHT
Subdivision: Woodland Collection

3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,853 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 2,000.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000.00
PET DEPOSIT: $ 250.00
PET FRIENDLY! CALL FOR DETAILS
REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT

Description:
FRIDGE REMAINS
WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS
Spacious home in a great location in the Jefferson/Bluebonnet area, located on a no thruway street. Open floor plan with 13 ft ceilings in living, dining and kitchen.
Wood floors in dining and living, ceramic tile in kitchen, hall and baths. Separate dining room, breakfast area and breakfast bar. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a private bath with a half bath for guests. Large master suite with boxed ceiling, master bath has large jetted tub and cultured marble shower. Large walk in closet in master.

Nice outside patio area, storage shed/workshop, wooden privacy fence. Home has access to several neighborhood ponds and a walking trail. This home does not require flood insurance and did not flood

(RLNE3451941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 Woodland Oaks have any available units?
10645 Woodland Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inniswold, LA.
What amenities does 10645 Woodland Oaks have?
Some of 10645 Woodland Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 Woodland Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
10645 Woodland Oaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 Woodland Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 10645 Woodland Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 10645 Woodland Oaks offer parking?
No, 10645 Woodland Oaks does not offer parking.
Does 10645 Woodland Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10645 Woodland Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 Woodland Oaks have a pool?
No, 10645 Woodland Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 10645 Woodland Oaks have accessible units?
No, 10645 Woodland Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 Woodland Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 10645 Woodland Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10645 Woodland Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 10645 Woodland Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
