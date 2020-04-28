10645 Woodland Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom House off Bluebonnet and Jefferson Available Mid October. Newer home! Must see! - Directions: CAL TO OLIPHANT TO OAKLINE, TAKE A LEFT, RIGHT ON OAK BEND, LEFT ON WOODLAND OAKS, 4TH HOUSE ON RIGHT

Subdivision: Woodland Collection



3 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS

1,853 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 2,000.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,000.00

PET DEPOSIT: $ 250.00

PET FRIENDLY! CALL FOR DETAILS

REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT



Description:

FRIDGE REMAINS

WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS

Spacious home in a great location in the Jefferson/Bluebonnet area, located on a no thruway street. Open floor plan with 13 ft ceilings in living, dining and kitchen.

Wood floors in dining and living, ceramic tile in kitchen, hall and baths. Separate dining room, breakfast area and breakfast bar. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a private bath with a half bath for guests. Large master suite with boxed ceiling, master bath has large jetted tub and cultured marble shower. Large walk in closet in master.



Nice outside patio area, storage shed/workshop, wooden privacy fence. Home has access to several neighborhood ponds and a walking trail. This home does not require flood insurance and did not flood



(RLNE3451941)