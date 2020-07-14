All apartments in Hammond
Hammond, LA
710 E COLEMAN Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

710 E COLEMAN Avenue

710 E Coleman Ave · No Longer Available
Location

710 E Coleman Ave, Hammond, LA 70403

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW REMODELED 2 BED / 1 BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN HAMMOND. BRAND NEW APPLICANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LAMINATE WOOD, NO CARPET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue have any available units?
710 E COLEMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hammond, LA.
What amenities does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue have?
Some of 710 E COLEMAN Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E COLEMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 E COLEMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E COLEMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 E COLEMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammond.
Does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 710 E COLEMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E COLEMAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 E COLEMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 E COLEMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E COLEMAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 E COLEMAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 E COLEMAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
