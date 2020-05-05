All apartments in Gardere
Find more places like
7826 Antebellum Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardere, LA
/
7826 Antebellum Ave.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:31 AM

7826 Antebellum Ave.

7826 Antebellum Avenue · (225) 252-8645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gardere
See all
South Burbank
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7826 Antebellum Ave. · Avail. Jul 22

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.
Subdivision: Pelican Lakes

3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1653 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 1,800.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,800.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY!

Description:
Refrigerator Remains
Washer & Dryer Remains
Central AC
Large Yard(Not Fenced)
Concrete patio
Community Pool, Fitness Center & Dog Park

(RLNE4094556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7826 Antebellum Ave. have any available units?
7826 Antebellum Ave. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7826 Antebellum Ave. have?
Some of 7826 Antebellum Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7826 Antebellum Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7826 Antebellum Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7826 Antebellum Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7826 Antebellum Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7826 Antebellum Ave. offer parking?
No, 7826 Antebellum Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7826 Antebellum Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7826 Antebellum Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7826 Antebellum Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7826 Antebellum Ave. has a pool.
Does 7826 Antebellum Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7826 Antebellum Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7826 Antebellum Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7826 Antebellum Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7826 Antebellum Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7826 Antebellum Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardere 2 BedroomsGardere Accessible ApartmentsGardere Apartments with BalconyGardere Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGardere Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAVillage St. George, LAPrairieville, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community CollegeLouisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical CollegeNicholls State University