Amenities
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.
Subdivision: Pelican Lakes
3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1653 SQ.FT.
RENT: $ 1,800.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,800.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY!
Description:
Refrigerator Remains
Washer & Dryer Remains
Central AC
Large Yard(Not Fenced)
Concrete patio
Community Pool, Fitness Center & Dog Park
(RLNE4094556)