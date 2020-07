Amenities

Spacious single family rental ready for immediate occupancy! Perfectly placed on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood less than a half hour drive from New Orleans this is everything you have been searching for and so much more. A charming fireplace and high ceilings in the living room offer a light, bright, and airy space where your entire household can gather and enjoy your new home sweet home. The functional eat-in kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances so you can move in and begin preparing memorable meals right away. Enjoy summer BBQs with friends and family or casual weekend afternoons on the covered patio in your large privacy fenced backyard. Don’t miss your chance to call this beauty home, schedule your showing today!