Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Business District, Elmwood, LA

Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
21 Units Available
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
16 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Business District
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8700 MELROSE Lane
8700 Melrose Lane, River Ridge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1713 sqft
Super Single Family Home in River Ridge; Open Floorplan with Attached Garage and Covered Patio. Huge Master Suite with 4 Large Bedrooms and Large Backyard for Entertaining. Don't miss this rare find!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
69 CRISLAUR Avenue
69 Crislaur Avenue, Harahan, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Wonderful 4 plex townhomes just blocks from the levee. Nice open living, kitchen breakfast room with tile flooring and plenty of counter space too. Laundry closet and 1/2 bath also on first floor.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4903 AIRLINE Drive
4903 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$10,500
32210 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 32,210 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and River Avenue. This property is currently being used as a parking lot.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace
2001 Audubon Trace, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
2001 Audubon Trace 2001 AudubonTrace Available 07/20/20 2001 Audubon Trace - Pretty and spacious condo in quiet community in proximity of Ochsner Hospital! Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings in living room, wood floors upstairs,

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
317 Zinnia Ave
317 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
Be the first to move into one of two available completely renovated units centrally located in Metaire, near Transcontinental and Airline.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
615 CENTRAL Avenue
615 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Spotless. Beautiful renovation with 2 offices with windows, large conference room with massive countertop n cabinets. Blt. In fridge.Laminate floor in 1 office. Marble tiles in powder room. Walk in storage room with shelves to ceiling.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4929 AIRLINE Drive
4929 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$12,500
31490 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 31,490 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and Transcontinental. This property has 200 linear feet of frontage on Airline Drive.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Zinnia Ave
417 Zinnia Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Metairie townhouse near Transcontinental Drive - Property Id: 309293 Townhouse near the Transcontinental and West Metairie with a large yard set ceramic tile downstairs a carpet upstairs in the bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
301 CLEARVIEW Parkway
301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,193
954 sqft
Great small office for lease on Clearview near Airline! 954 sf space offers approximately 650 sf of office space with the remainder as storage/warehouse. Great location for a variety of office uses. Call for an appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Business District
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
$
4 Units Available
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
9 Units Available
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
512 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.

