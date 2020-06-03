Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

8556 Glenfield Drive Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom house off Pecue near Airline -

Subdivision: Woodridge Subd



4 BEDROOMS

3 BATHROOMS

2,423 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 2,300.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,300.00

PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE

SMALL PET FRIENDLY! CALL FOR DETAILS



Description:

Washer & Dryer Connections

Custom made modern kitchen cabinets

Huge Kitchen Island,

Granite counter tops and backsplash

Fully equipped with premium Stainless steel Kitchen Appliances,

Various decorative lighting fixtures, Recessed lighting and ceramic tile in the kitchen, Walk-in Pantry

Decorative Chandelier in the formal dining room

Mother-in-law suite

Huge Master suite with Whirlpool, Large stand up shower with Granite Sidings, His/her walk-in large closets



(RLNE3461499)