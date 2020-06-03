All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
8556 Glenfield Drive

8556 Glenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8556 Glenfield Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70809
Airline/Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
8556 Glenfield Drive Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom house off Pecue near Airline -
Subdivision: Woodridge Subd

4 BEDROOMS
3 BATHROOMS
2,423 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 2,300.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,300.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
SMALL PET FRIENDLY! CALL FOR DETAILS

Description:
Washer & Dryer Connections
Custom made modern kitchen cabinets
Huge Kitchen Island,
Granite counter tops and backsplash
Fully equipped with premium Stainless steel Kitchen Appliances,
Various decorative lighting fixtures, Recessed lighting and ceramic tile in the kitchen, Walk-in Pantry
Decorative Chandelier in the formal dining room
Mother-in-law suite
Huge Master suite with Whirlpool, Large stand up shower with Granite Sidings, His/her walk-in large closets

(RLNE3461499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8556 Glenfield Drive have any available units?
8556 Glenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Baton Rouge County, LA.
What amenities does 8556 Glenfield Drive have?
Some of 8556 Glenfield Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8556 Glenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8556 Glenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8556 Glenfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8556 Glenfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8556 Glenfield Drive offer parking?
No, 8556 Glenfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8556 Glenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8556 Glenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8556 Glenfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8556 Glenfield Drive has a pool.
Does 8556 Glenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 8556 Glenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8556 Glenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8556 Glenfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8556 Glenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8556 Glenfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
