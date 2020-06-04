2129 SPRINGTIDE DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Available Aug. 1, 2020; property located in Springlake at Bluebonnet Highlands. This four bedroom two bath home features an open floor plan with wood floors and gas fireplace in living area, kitchen island and separate breakfast area. 9 ft. and 10 ft. ceiling heights with extensive triple crown molding throughout. Quiet open patio area plus generous size yard with a wood privacy fence. This home is located in a great location with easy access to LSU campus, shopping, restaurants and 1-10. The neighborhood features a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.