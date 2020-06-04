All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
2129 SPRINGTIDE DR.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

2129 SPRINGTIDE DR

2129 Springridge Avenue · (225) 281-3859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2129 Springridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70810
South Baton Rouge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Available Aug. 1, 2020; property located in Springlake at Bluebonnet Highlands. This four bedroom two bath home features an open floor plan with wood floors and gas fireplace in living area, kitchen island and separate breakfast area. 9 ft. and 10 ft. ceiling heights with extensive triple crown molding throughout. Quiet open patio area plus generous size yard with a wood privacy fence. This home is located in a great location with easy access to LSU campus, shopping, restaurants and 1-10. The neighborhood features a clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR have any available units?
2129 SPRINGTIDE DR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR have?
Some of 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2129 SPRINGTIDE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Baton Rouge County.
Does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR offer parking?
No, 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR has a pool.
Does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 SPRINGTIDE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

