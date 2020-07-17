Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances. No carpet in this home, there is ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, living room and bathrooms and vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Included with home is a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home backs up to a wooded area giving you great privacy in your fenced in backyard. Rear carport with extra parking or covered patio area and storage room. The location provides easy access to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, health care and I-12.



PLEASE CONTACT TERRI PURPERA WITH REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-445-7130 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL APPLICATION SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST SHOW THAT YOU NET 3XS THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED



(RLNE5755536)