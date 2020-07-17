All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
Find more places like 16613 Bristoe Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Baton Rouge County, LA
/
16613 Bristoe Ave.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

16613 Bristoe Ave.

16613 Bristoe Avenue · (225) 622-1155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70816
O'Neal

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16613 Bristoe Ave. · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances. No carpet in this home, there is ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, living room and bathrooms and vinyl flooring in bedrooms. Included with home is a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The home backs up to a wooded area giving you great privacy in your fenced in backyard. Rear carport with extra parking or covered patio area and storage room. The location provides easy access to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, health care and I-12.

PLEASE CONTACT TERRI PURPERA WITH REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-445-7130 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL APPLICATION SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST SHOW THAT YOU NET 3XS THE MONTHLY RENT. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED

(RLNE5755536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16613 Bristoe Ave. have any available units?
16613 Bristoe Ave. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16613 Bristoe Ave. have?
Some of 16613 Bristoe Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16613 Bristoe Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16613 Bristoe Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16613 Bristoe Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16613 Bristoe Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 16613 Bristoe Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16613 Bristoe Ave. offers parking.
Does 16613 Bristoe Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16613 Bristoe Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16613 Bristoe Ave. have a pool?
No, 16613 Bristoe Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16613 Bristoe Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16613 Bristoe Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16613 Bristoe Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16613 Bristoe Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16613 Bristoe Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16613 Bristoe Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16613 Bristoe Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Copper Ridge
2080 N Lobdell Ave
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LALafayette, LAMetairie, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LAGonzales, LA
Bayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAMcComb, MSHammond, LABroussard, LAPrairieville, LAAddis, LAGardere, LAOld Jefferson, LA
Oak Hills Place, LAVillage St. George, LACentral, LAWalker, LAWestminster, LAInniswold, LAPonchatoula, LAJeanerette, LAFranklinton, LAElmwood, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity