8413 Galleon Dr

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space for every member of your household to live comfortably. The functional open floor plan through the main level perfectly accommodates any of your needs with a large family room, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining room that could easily serve as a home office or extra sitting room. Retreat to the first floor master suite boasting his & her closets and extra privacy with the additional bedrooms tucked upstairs. Bonus living space in the detached, fully finished garage offers a perfect man cave, she shed, or just extra storage space to keep clutter out of sight! This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today before it’s gone!