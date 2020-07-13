All apartments in Chalmette
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:44 PM

8413 Galleon Dr

8413 Galleon Dr · (855) 440-8532
Location

8413 Galleon Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043
Buccaneer Villa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!* Stunning single family rental ready for immediate move in! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms and a finished outbuilding this is the home you’ve been searching for with enough space for every member of your household to live comfortably. The functional open floor plan through the main level perfectly accommodates any of your needs with a large family room, eat-in kitchen, and formal dining room that could easily serve as a home office or extra sitting room. Retreat to the first floor master suite boasting his & her closets and extra privacy with the additional bedrooms tucked upstairs. Bonus living space in the detached, fully finished garage offers a perfect man cave, she shed, or just extra storage space to keep clutter out of sight! This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Galleon Dr have any available units?
8413 Galleon Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8413 Galleon Dr have?
Some of 8413 Galleon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Galleon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Galleon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Galleon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8413 Galleon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8413 Galleon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Galleon Dr offers parking.
Does 8413 Galleon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8413 Galleon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Galleon Dr have a pool?
No, 8413 Galleon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Galleon Dr have accessible units?
No, 8413 Galleon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Galleon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8413 Galleon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8413 Galleon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8413 Galleon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
