All apartments in Ascension County
Find more places like 11113 Garrett Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ascension County, LA
/
11113 Garrett Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11113 Garrett Dr

11113 Garrett Drive · (225) 622-1155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11113 Garrett Drive, Ascension County, LA 70737

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11113 Garrett Dr · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Very Spacious 2BR/2BA home with lg. living room, kitchen and family room with fireplace and walk in laundry. Kitchen has stained cabinets
with separate island. Master bedroom has wood floors and fireplace. Master bath has separate shower, tub, and large walk in closet. Fenced in yard,
gate is manual not mechanical. Home comes with refrigerator.

PLEASE CONTACT REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-622-1155 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL PROPERTIES SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.

Large storage shed on property not accessible to tenant.

(RLNE2457380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11113 Garrett Dr have any available units?
11113 Garrett Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11113 Garrett Dr have?
Some of 11113 Garrett Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11113 Garrett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11113 Garrett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11113 Garrett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11113 Garrett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11113 Garrett Dr offer parking?
No, 11113 Garrett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11113 Garrett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11113 Garrett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11113 Garrett Dr have a pool?
No, 11113 Garrett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11113 Garrett Dr have accessible units?
No, 11113 Garrett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11113 Garrett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11113 Garrett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11113 Garrett Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11113 Garrett Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11113 Garrett Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd
Gonzales, LA 70737
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd
Gonzales, LA 70737

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LA
New Iberia, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAInniswold, LAPrairieville, LAVillage St. George, LAOak Hills Place, LAGardere, LAOld Jefferson, LA
Westminster, LAWalker, LACentral, LAAddis, LAPonchatoula, LAJefferson, LAMarrero, LAJeanerette, LAGretna, LAChalmette, LAFranklinton, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity