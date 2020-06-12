/
3 bedroom apartments
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Addis, LA
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
167 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1371 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3948 Cypress Hall Dr.
3948 Cypress Hall Dr, Addis, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
3948 Cypress Hall Dr. Available 07/01/20 Sugar Hill Plantation - Just a short drive from Baton Rouge or Plaquemine. Located in Sugar Hill Plantation by the YMCA. Spacious end unit with open floor plan .
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
2170 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5277 Brightside View Dr
5277 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
5277 Brightside View Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5229 Brightside View Dr
5229 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1275 W. Chimes St.
1275 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
1275 W. Chimes St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1230 Sharlo Avenue
1230 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
1230 Sharlo Avenue Available 07/10/20 1230 Sharlo - This duplex features all new flooring - tile and carpet. Separate dining area with parquet floors. Wood burning fireplace in living room with tile floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
2405 Brightside Dr. #29
2405 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
2405 Brightside #29 - Three story townhome located in a gated community off Brightside, just south of LSU near the bus line. This spacious unit comes with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1362 Brightside Dr. #202
1362 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1533 sqft
1362 Brightside #202 - This almost new condo is just South of the LSU campus and on the bus route, it has three bedrooms and three full baths. The unit has new carpet and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
3619 CHRISTINA AVE
3619 Christina Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1238 sqft
3619 CHRISTINA AVE Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to campus. - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan. Tile in kitchen. Wood vinyl plank in living room and bedrooms. Close to LSU and Downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
58450 Village Court
58450 Village Court, Plaquemine, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1938 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home on the golf course. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living room. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Home comes with all appliances
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd. Unit 049
4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1632 sqft
Large end unit townhome in the gated subdivision of lake beau pre. Spacious 3 bedroom floorplan with 2 bedrooms on lower level and 1 upstairs. No carpet, washer and dryer included and covered parking. Nikiya@pmola.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5613 Ducros Dr
5613 Ducros Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1428 sqft
Great home just around the corner from LSU perfect for the students. 3 bedroom 2 bath home renting for 1650.00 per month with a 1 year lease. Beau Pre is 2 minutes from LSU just down River Rd. NO PETS PLEASE
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
710 E Boyd Dr
710 East Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1473 sqft
***Available July 1*** Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath condo in University View Condos on East Boyd. This complex has an amazing location super close to campus.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5111 Arlington Ct.
5111 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1555 sqft
5111 Arlington Ct. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse on LSU Bus Route ! - Directions: College to Lee to Brightside. Arlington Plantation is on the left just past traffic signal.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1534 Aster Street
1534 Aster Street, Baton Rouge, LA
WALK TO LSU- GREAT for GRAD/VET Students! Available JUNE 1st 1534 Aster-$1200 rent.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1428 Sharlo Ave
1428 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1339 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath spacious condo right off campus. High Vaulted Ceiling in the living room. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5012 Alvin Dark Ave
5012 Alvin Dark Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
***Available August 5th*** Great 3BR/2BA condo right off Brightside. Cant get much closer to campus than this! Huge spacious living room with high ceilings and a fire place.
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1465 W. Chimes St.
1465 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1345 sqft
3BR/2BATH very close to LSU! $975/mo. - Walking distance to LSU! Large fully fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. No carpet! Large dogs acceptable. Improvements recently done: Entire house painted. Exterior painted and new shutters.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
South Burbank
19 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
