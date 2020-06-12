/
2 bedroom apartments
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Addis, LA
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
167 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1272 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Last updated June 12 at 02:21pm
South Campus
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5143 Brightside View Dr
5143 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
5143 Brightside View Dr Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhouse - With covered parking & ext.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1528 Sharlo Ave
1528 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
2BR 2BA Spacious Townhouse Close to LSU - This property is located close to LSU and is on the bus route. Very spacious which makes it great for roommates. 1BR and BA downstairs and 1BR and BA upstairs with its own sitting area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
847 E BOYD DR
847 East Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1058 sqft
Great condo in a quiet neighborhood near LSU!! The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has laminate counter tops, lots of storage space and the laundry room is located here also.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
4554 Y A TITTLE AVE
4554 Y a Tittle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment . It has central air and heat. It is move in ready. It comes with a stove and fridge. The rent is $650 per month. The deposit is $650.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1712 Brightside Drive
1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1150 sqft
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route. This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
2122 Stonehenge Drive
2122 Stonehenge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful refreshed unit in Heatherstone on the LSU bus line. Features quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths and laminate wood flooring throughout the living areas. Enjoy community pool and tennis courts.
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5142 ARLINGTON CT
5142 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1372 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, New Orleans Style Townhomes on the LSU bus route. Gated community, 9 ft.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
Pollard - Woodchase
21 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
Downtown
22 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Eden Park
28 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
Downtown
11 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
$
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Downtown
13 Units Available
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
South Burbank
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1225 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
