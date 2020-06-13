Apartment List
/
LA
/
addis
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Addis, LA

Finding an apartment in Addis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
164 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1371 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3948 Cypress Hall Dr.
3948 Cypress Hall Dr, Addis, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
3948 Cypress Hall Dr. Available 07/01/20 Sugar Hill Plantation - Just a short drive from Baton Rouge or Plaquemine. Located in Sugar Hill Plantation by the YMCA. Spacious end unit with open floor plan .
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:36pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:21pm
South Campus
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1275 W. Chimes St.
1275 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
1275 W. Chimes St.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5229 Brightside View Dr
5229 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1528 Sharlo Ave
1528 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
2BR 2BA Spacious Townhouse Close to LSU - This property is located close to LSU and is on the bus route. Very spacious which makes it great for roommates. 1BR and BA downstairs and 1BR and BA upstairs with its own sitting area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1362 Brightside Dr. #202
1362 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1533 sqft
1362 Brightside #202 - This almost new condo is just South of the LSU campus and on the bus route, it has three bedrooms and three full baths. The unit has new carpet and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1712 Brightside Drive
1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1150 sqft
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route. This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
2122 Stonehenge Drive
2122 Stonehenge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful refreshed unit in Heatherstone on the LSU bus line. Features quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths and laminate wood flooring throughout the living areas. Enjoy community pool and tennis courts.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd. Unit 049
4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1632 sqft
Large end unit townhome in the gated subdivision of lake beau pre. Spacious 3 bedroom floorplan with 2 bedrooms on lower level and 1 upstairs. No carpet, washer and dryer included and covered parking. Nikiya@pmola.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5111 Arlington Ct.
5111 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1555 sqft
5111 Arlington Ct. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse on LSU Bus Route ! - Directions: College to Lee to Brightside. Arlington Plantation is on the left just past traffic signal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1534 Aster Street
1534 Aster Street, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
WALK TO LSU- GREAT for GRAD/VET Students! Available JUNE 1st 1534 Aster-$1200 rent.

1 of 8

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1465 W. Chimes St.
1465 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1345 sqft
3BR/2BATH very close to LSU! $975/mo. - Walking distance to LSU! Large fully fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. No carpet! Large dogs acceptable. Improvements recently done: Entire house painted. Exterior painted and new shutters.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
Downtown
9 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Eden Park
27 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$705
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
$
Old Goodwood
6 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
Pollard - Woodchase
23 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Downtown
22 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Addis, LA

Finding an apartment in Addis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Addis 1 BedroomsAddis 2 BedroomsAddis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAddis 3 Bedrooms
Addis Apartments with GarageAddis Apartments with GymAddis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAddis Apartments with Parking
Addis Apartments with PoolAddis Apartments with Washer-DryerAddis Dog Friendly ApartmentsAddis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LALafayette, LADenham Springs, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Broussard, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical CollegeNicholls State University
University of Louisiana at Lafayette