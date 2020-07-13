/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
40 Apartments for rent in Addis, LA with pool
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
3 Units Available
South Campus
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:29pm
3 Units Available
South Campus
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 02:28pm
20 Units Available
South Campus
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
1 of 39
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1741 Brightside Dr H4
1741 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1566 sqft
Unit H4 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo on LSU bus route - Property Id: 310856 Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath large condo in the Gates at Brightside near LSU campus available for move-in starting from August 1.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1855 Brightside Dr. #B1
1855 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Great Furnished 3 Bedroom Condo Blox at Brightside Close to LSU - Must see this 3 bedroom 2 Bath downstairs condo 1855 Brightside Dr. B1 at BLOX at Brightside. This unit comes furnished and all utilities included except the Electric.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5416 Heatherstone Drive
5416 Heatherstone Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1991 sqft
Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd
4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Three bedroom end unit town home located only a mile from LSU in a gated community of Lake Beau Pre Townhomes. The spacious floor plan features an open kitchen/dining area with island plus a walk-in pantry.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
2403 Brightside Dr
2403 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom condo in a gated community that is conveniently located close to LSU campus and has private clubhouse, swimming pool, 24 hour work out facilities. Condo features open kitchen with large island with extra cabinets and bar seating.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
5 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
23 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
$
25 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Downtown
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
5 Units Available
Downtown
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
9 Units Available
South Campus
El Cid
4033 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
578 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Cid in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
116 Units Available
Old South Baton Rouge
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
1 of 29
Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated May 22 at 09:24pm
$
6 Units Available
South Campus
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages
550 Ben Hur Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1346 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1612 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
1832 sqft
Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University.
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
College Town
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!