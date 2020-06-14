Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Addis, LA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Addis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
164 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1371 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.
Results within 5 miles of Addis
South Campus
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
South Campus
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.

South Campus
1 Unit Available
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd. Unit 049
4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1632 sqft
Large end unit townhome in the gated subdivision of lake beau pre. Spacious 3 bedroom floorplan with 2 bedrooms on lower level and 1 upstairs. No carpet, washer and dryer included and covered parking. Nikiya@pmola.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
$
Downtown
9 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Downtown
21 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
$
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
$
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Downtown
13 Units Available
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,150
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
48 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$929
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
$
South Campus
6 Units Available
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages
550 Ben Hur Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1346 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1612 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
1832 sqft
Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University.
College Town
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.

South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7826 Antebellum Ave.
7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1653 sqft
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Addis, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Addis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

