1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Addis, LA
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
164 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
764 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Last updated June 12 at 02:36pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
532 sqft
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Last updated June 12 at 02:21pm
South Campus
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
587 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
4552 Earl Gros 1
4552 Earl Gros Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
800 sqft
Earl Gros - Property Id: 217103 Amazing 1 or 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Eden Park
27 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
808 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
Downtown
21 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
736 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Downtown
9 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown
13 Units Available
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
877 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 26 at 02:05pm
Downtown East
1 Unit Available
Mid City Gardens
1690 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$555
555 sqft
Mid City Gardens appeals to those who demand quality and good taste in their living environment. Quailty construction and landscape in an ultra convenient location are the standard at this apartmetn commuity.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
48 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
College Town
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
1 Unit Available
6767 Corporate Blvd
6767 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5135 Nicholson Drive #B15
5135 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
948 sqft
5135 Nicholson Drive #B15 Available 08/01/20 First-floor spacious 1-bedroom - Great property on Nicholson Dr. near campus. Very spacious with vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closet, fireplace, ample parking, bus route, swimming pool and more.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mid City
1 Unit Available
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5107 Nicholson Drive # A32
5107 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
741 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 Bath on LSU bus route with washer/dryer - Great location! Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath. 2nd floor with vaulted ceilings, fire place, walk-in closet, and plenty parking. Washer/Dryer included. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
10513 N OAK HILLS PKWY
10513 North Oak Hills Parkway, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
790 sqft
Luxury one-bedroom loft-style condo located in the heart of Baton Rouge, right off Bluebonnet between Highland and Perkins minutes away from Perkins Rowe & Mall of Louisiana.
