/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Addis, LA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
South Campus
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 02:28pm
20 Units Available
South Campus
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5229 Brightside View Dr
5229 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
2405 Brightside Dr. #29
2405 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
2405 Brightside #29 - Three story townhome located in a gated community off Brightside, just south of LSU near the bus line. This spacious unit comes with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
3619 CHRISTINA AVE
3619 Christina Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1238 sqft
3619 CHRISTINA AVE Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to campus. - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan. Tile in kitchen. Wood vinyl plank in living room and bedrooms. Close to LSU and Downtown.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1741 Brightside Dr H4
1741 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1566 sqft
Unit H4 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo on LSU bus route - Property Id: 310856 Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath large condo in the Gates at Brightside near LSU campus available for move-in starting from August 1.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5277 Brightside View Dr
5277 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1855 Brightside Dr. #B1
1855 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
886 sqft
Great Furnished 3 Bedroom Condo Blox at Brightside Close to LSU - Must see this 3 bedroom 2 Bath downstairs condo 1855 Brightside Dr. B1 at BLOX at Brightside. This unit comes furnished and all utilities included except the Electric.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1230 Sharlo Avenue
1230 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
1230 Sharlo - This duplex features all new flooring - tile and carpet. Separate dining area with parquet floors. Wood burning fireplace in living room with tile floors. Large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and full bath.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
2117 Cypress Hall Alley
2117 Cypress Hall Alley, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1374 sqft
Charming New Orleans Style Townhouse on LSU bus route in coveted Arlington Plantation Townhouse Community: 1374 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1712 Brightside Drive
1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route. This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd
4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Three bedroom end unit town home located only a mile from LSU in a gated community of Lake Beau Pre Townhomes. The spacious floor plan features an open kitchen/dining area with island plus a walk-in pantry.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5111 Arlington Ct.
5111 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1555 sqft
5111 Arlington Ct. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse on LSU Bus Route ! - Directions: College to Lee to Brightside. Arlington Plantation is on the left just past traffic signal.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5142 ARLINGTON CT
5142 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1372 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, New Orleans Style Townhomes on the LSU bus route. Gated community, 9 ft.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Campus
4552 Earl Gros 1
4552 Earl Gros Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Earl Gros - Property Id: 217103 Amazing 1 or 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1250 Sharlo Ave
1250 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
1250 Sharlo Ave Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom Sharlo Townhouse Near LSU - This 4br/2ba townhouse is conveniently located on the LSU bus route. It has a well maintained interior complete with wood floors, a fireplace and patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
2403 Brightside Dr
2403 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom condo in a gated community that is conveniently located close to LSU campus and has private clubhouse, swimming pool, 24 hour work out facilities. Condo features open kitchen with large island with extra cabinets and bar seating.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
24 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.