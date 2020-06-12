/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Addis, LA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
167 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1272 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
847 E BOYD DR
847 East Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1058 sqft
Great condo in a quiet neighborhood near LSU!! The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has laminate counter tops, lots of storage space and the laundry room is located here also.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5143 Brightside View Dr
5143 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
5143 Brightside View Dr Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhouse - With covered parking & ext.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1528 Sharlo Ave
1528 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
2BR 2BA Spacious Townhouse Close to LSU - This property is located close to LSU and is on the bus route. Very spacious which makes it great for roommates. 1BR and BA downstairs and 1BR and BA upstairs with its own sitting area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
2122 Stonehenge Drive
2122 Stonehenge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful refreshed unit in Heatherstone on the LSU bus line. Features quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths and laminate wood flooring throughout the living areas. Enjoy community pool and tennis courts.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5142 ARLINGTON CT
5142 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1372 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, New Orleans Style Townhomes on the LSU bus route. Gated community, 9 ft.
Results within 10 miles of Addis
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
Downtown
13 Units Available
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Eden Park
28 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
South Burbank
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1225 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Downtown
21 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Pollard - Woodchase
21 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
College Town
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
900 DEAN LEE DR
900 Dean Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1270 sqft
Excellent Location! Perfect for LSU Student. Gated, community on LSU bus route. Pool, sand volleyball, walking paths, stocked lakes and BBQ areas. Also a side patio and store room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
3711 COLE DR
3711 Cole Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1068 sqft
Great 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA located in the heart of Mid-City. Recently renovated with laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET!! Living area is spacious with a dining area and fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with a Jack-and-Jill full bath.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
LSU
1 Unit Available
3390 Nicholson Dr. Unit C305
3390 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1322 sqft
Victory Commons - 2BR condo in upscale, gated community outside the LSU gates and 5 minute walk to Tiger Stadium. Two bedroom split floorplan that is great for privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
South Burbank
1 Unit Available
7300 Burbank Drive 18
7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
7300 Burbank Drive 18 Available 08/09/20 Large Condo close to LSU, Shopping and Restaurants! - Beautiful, small community with gated entry and pool! (RLNE4073172)
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Mid City
1 Unit Available
152 S. Foster Dr. #11
152 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
W/S/T included! Dbl garage! 2BR/2.5BA with washer, dryer and fridge! - Large 2BR/2.5BA in super convenient mid-city with double garage! Lovely landscaping in this very neat community.