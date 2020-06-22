Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Nicholasville
Find more places like 116 Maple Leaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Nicholasville, KY
/
116 Maple Leaf
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116 Maple Leaf
116 Maple Leaf Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nicholasville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
116 Maple Leaf Lane, Nicholasville, KY 40356
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available now and very nice and clean! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Maple Leaf have any available units?
116 Maple Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nicholasville, KY
.
What amenities does 116 Maple Leaf have?
Some of 116 Maple Leaf's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 Maple Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
116 Maple Leaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Maple Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 116 Maple Leaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nicholasville
.
Does 116 Maple Leaf offer parking?
No, 116 Maple Leaf does not offer parking.
Does 116 Maple Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Maple Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Maple Leaf have a pool?
No, 116 Maple Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 116 Maple Leaf have accessible units?
No, 116 Maple Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Maple Leaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Maple Leaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Maple Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Maple Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Similar Pages
Nicholasville 1 Bedrooms
Nicholasville 2 Bedrooms
Nicholasville 3 Bedrooms
Nicholasville Apartments with Gym
Nicholasville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Lexington, KY
Georgetown, KY
Shelbyville, KY
Frankfort, KY
Harrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KY
Richmond, KY
Apartments Near Colleges
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
Georgetown College
University of Kentucky