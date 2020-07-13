/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
81 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$932
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Pickway Korner
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
970 sqft
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
45 Units Available
Garden Springs
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$896
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Plantation
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$858
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1427 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
22 Units Available
Southeastern Hills
Triple Crown at Tates Creek
3501 Pimlico Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$615
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1014 sqft
Apartment community located on the edge of Tates Creek Golf Course. Recently renovated units come with ceiling fans, carpets and air conditioning. Playground, gym and dog park. Minutes from the University of Kentucky.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,223
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
26 Units Available
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
7 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$659
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
1 Unit Available
Gainesway
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1244 sqft
Your new home awaits at Tates Creek Crossing! Conveniently located just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and recreation, these freshly updated apartments offer amenities for any lifestyle! Call today to schedule a tour and see for yourself
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$877
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
360 Redding Road
360 Redding Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$595
This bottom floor one bedroom, one bath apartment is located in desirable Lansdowne! This unit features kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator and stove, dining area and patio area. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2853 Snow Road
2853 Snow Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$795
T This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is ready for its next tenant! With new LVP flooring throughout, the bottom floor features a spacious living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bath and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3012 Stanford Drive
3012 Stanford Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1773 sqft
This split level home has a large living room with dining area and a nice size kitchen that leads out to a large fenced yard. The finished lower level is 575 sq. ft bonus family or entertaining area. 1 car attached garage.On 1/3 acre lot.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1024 Wedgewood Road
1024 Wedgewood Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1052 sqft
This large family home has 3 bedroom and 2 full baths located on a corner lot with a fenced in yard. Off street parking. Pets ok with some breed restrictions. Credit/criminal screening, income verification required.
