48 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
110 Hertiage Drive
110 Heritage Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Nice townhouse in Nicholasville... 2 bedroom with 1.5 bath great location with lots of shopping...
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
44 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1243 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
51 Units Available
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
909 sqft
Located near Fayette Mall and downtown Lexington, you enjoy a resort style pool, complimentary massage and virtual trainer along with in-unit features like Internet access, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Gainesway
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
29 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$944
1006 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Plantation
17 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
14 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$720
938 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$789
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
7 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$889
1018 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Gainesway
1 Unit Available
3411 Sutherland Drive
3411 Sutherland Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Tate's Creek Area Duplex for rent! Two bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath, new LVP flooring downstairs, wood floors upstairs, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and a large shared backyard! Call today before this one is leased!!

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
560 El Paseo Place
560 El Paseo Place, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
Availiable after 15th of month 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath, split foyer townhome.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Gainesway
1 Unit Available
3452 Sutherland Drive
3452 Sutherland Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
This beautifully renovated townhouse in the established Gainesway neighborhood off Tate's Creek has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs, and one half bath downstairs. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, new counter tops, and new tile.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lansdowne Shadeland East
1 Unit Available
1100 Turkey Foot
1100 Turkey Foot Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious condo offering laminate flooring on the first level fireplace, all appliances and washer dryer connections. Conveniently located off Alumni Drive for a quick commute to the University of Kentucky, Hospitals, Chevy Chase or Downtown.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2853 Snow Road
2853 Snow Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$775
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome is ready for its next tenant! With LVP flooring throughout, the bottom floor features a spacious living room, kitchen with updated appliances, half bath and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Reserve at Hamburg
3200 Todds Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$917
1050 sqft
Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided,
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Liberty Area
16 Units Available
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1118 sqft
Make yourself at home in the bluegrass at 1809 at Winchester in Lexington, KY. Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature private ground-level entries, spacious and open floor plans, and high-end interior elements.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
44 Units Available
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1118 sqft
If a high-end living experience in a prime location is the ideal solution to your home search, take a look at the brand-new Springs at Hamburg community.

