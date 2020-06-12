Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

85 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
110 Hertiage Drive
110 Heritage Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$625
Nice townhouse in Nicholasville... 2 bedroom with 1.5 bath great location with lots of shopping...
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Gainesway
39 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Plantation
16 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
45 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1243 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
The Mansion
3820 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$873
967 sqft
Luxury apartments available in a wide range of floor plans. Units offer sunrooms, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community gym gives residents access to cardio and weightlifting facilities as well as a free tanning bed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
29 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$933
1006 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
$
14 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$720
938 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
52 Units Available
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
909 sqft
Located near Fayette Mall and downtown Lexington, you enjoy a resort style pool, complimentary massage and virtual trainer along with in-unit features like Internet access, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Gainesway
17 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$872
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Garden Springs
38 Units Available
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
Gainesway
21 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$729
965 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
207 Regency Point Path
207 Regency Point Path, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
Regency Point Path -Gated community - Welcome home to this gated community with pool. This adorable 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath town-home with living room includes laminate flooring and fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Gainesway
1 Unit Available
3411 Sutherland Drive
3411 Sutherland Drive, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Tate's Creek Area Duplex for rent! Two bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath, new LVP flooring downstairs, wood floors upstairs, ceiling fans, fresh paint, and a large shared backyard! Call today before this one is leased!!

