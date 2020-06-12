/
3 bedroom apartments
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
116 Maple Leaf
116 Maple Leaf Lane, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Available now and very nice and clean! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Brannon Crossing
339 Manitoba Lane
339 Manitoba Lane, Lexington, KY
Available 07/16/20 Glasford Home for Rent - Property Id: 50478 This beautiful new home is in Glasford Subdivision. Redesigned kitchen layout has a butler's pantry, a large walk-in kitchen pantry and a wider dining room.
4031 mooncoin way
4031 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
Available 08/01/20 A beautiful two story home in South Lexington - Property Id: 297012 The Highland, a traditional two story home with an upstairs master and the flexibility of a first floor guest suite, also offered as a study option.
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1525 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
2808 Winter Garden
2808 Winter Garden, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
2808 Winter Garden Available 07/24/20 - (RLNE5852054)
300 Mockingbird Ln
300 Mockingbird Lane, Lexington, KY
Pre-Leasing now for Fall Semester 2020--Brand New Construction! - Construction on this incredible custom built home will be completed in early 2020 and it will be available for the 2020 Fall leasing period.
219 State St
219 State Street, Lexington, KY
NEW LISTING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE!! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now available! This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a large covered front porch! Close to UK campus! Washer, Dryer, and Microwave come with this partially
248 Medlock Road
248 Medlock Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
Fabulous Lansdowne duplex available now! Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths. This home is conveniently located in Lexington- quick access to Man O War, New Circle, Tates Creek and Nicholasville Road.
624 Stratford Drive
624 Stratford Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Super cute ranch in Southland! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached garage. Tenant will pay all utilities and take care of the lawn. Has gas heat. Hurry this one won't last!
2672 Fireside Circle
2672 Fireside Circle, Lexington, KY
Gorgeous updated home at end of cul-de-sac in Firebrook. Laminate and tile throughout first floor which also features 10 ft. ceilings. All new carpet and tile on 2nd floor. Brand new stainless steel appliances and granite in spacious kitchen.
648 Cardinal Ln
648 Cardinal Lane, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1554 sqft
This is a great family home with plenty of room inside and out. It has a bonus room upstairs that can be used as a play room or extra living space. Fenced back yard. Great neighborhood, close to schools, park, eating, and shopping.
1079 Trent
1079 Trent Blvd, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$925
Lease This Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home. Fenced Back Yard. ***No Central Air, A/C Window Units & Baseboard Heat***s
3251 verandah
3251 Verandah Pl, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Beaumont townhomefor Lease. Owners own this unit as well as 26 other Glenview Townhomes. Located in desirable Beaumont subdivision next to YMCA and new Kroger Marketplace. Convienent to downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
2389 English Station Drive
2389 English Station Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for rent. All electric, vaulted ceilings, patio, attached two car garage. Call today for your private showing!
1179 Tatesbrook Drive
1179 Tatesbrook Drive, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 BR, 1.5BA duplex available in the Tatesbrook Neighborhood. Tenants pay electric, gas, water, and trash. Pets allowed, full basement, call today for your private showing!
