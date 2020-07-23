/
jessamine county
220 Apartments for rent in Jessamine County, KY📍
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.
126 Lowell Court
126 Lowell Court, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1426 sqft
126 Lowell Court Available 07/31/20 - (RLNE5873517)
322 East Main Street - 3
322 East Main Street, Wilmore, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
1 Bedroom, and 1 bath loft apartment in historical downtown Wilmore! First floor, brand new heat/air, and recently remodeled as well! if needed, we are also able to furnish the apartment for a increased rate.
121 Kemper Drive
121 Kemper Dr, Nicholasville, KY
Studio
$1,100
Nice building with 2900 sq ft with two overhead doors (one on each end of bldg.) Small office area & 1/2 bath. Office is heated, bldg. is not. Great location.
300 Edgewood Drive
300 Edgewood Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Building under new management! UTILITIES PAID 2bed/1bath 725 recently renovated apartment. Second floor apartment with all utilities paid. Unit is receiving a facelift with new paint, flooring and other updates.
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,003
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.
Pickway Korner
The August
4070 Victoria Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
970 sqft
You owe it to yourself to come see what's new at The August! Within walking distance to The Summit at Fritz Farm, this community is a gem in a lovely residential setting.
2353 Dogwood Trace Boulevard
2353 Dogwood Trace Boulevard, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Huge backyard that backs up to additional greenspace. Open Kitchen, large master bath, two car garage. This home is just down the street from Dogwood Park.
1850 Old Higbee Mill Road - 304
1850 Old Higbee Mill Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Harrodsburg and Man O War Road conveniently located to Keeneland, Bluegrass Airport, Fine Dining, Live Music, Shopping of Palomar, Beaumont, and the Summit.
1024 Wedgewood Road
1024 Wedgewood Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1052 sqft
This large family home has 3 bedroom and 2 full baths located on a corner lot with a fenced in yard. Off street parking. Pets ok with some breed restrictions. Credit/criminal screening, income verification required.
3893 Mooncoin
3893 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3893 Mooncoin in Lexington. View photos, descriptions and more!
3765 Winthrop Drive - Apt 1105
3765 Winthrop Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer Teak Cabinetry Island Kitchens Bala white counter tops Luxury Plank flooring Designer lighting
547 Goldon Trophy Trail
547 Goldon Trophy Trail, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Gorgeous 1 level living in the quiet gated community @ Magnolia Run. Enjoy the privacy & security of this community as well as a pool, clubhouse and work out facility.
Gainesway
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Garden Springs
Vue Lexington
2070 Garden Springs Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
825 sqft
Welcome to The Vue Lexington...
Plantation
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$778
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1037 sqft
The Racquet Club Apartments at Lexington-Fayette, KY, are like living at your own resort. Tennis courts, racquetball courts and a pool are just steps away.
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$992
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1287 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Gainesway
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$679
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$799
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jessamine County area include Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, and University of Kentucky. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Lexington, Georgetown, Nicholasville, Frankfort, and Shelbyville have apartments for rent.