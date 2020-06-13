Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Nicholasville, KY with balcony

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Greyson on 27
104 Connell Drive, Nicholasville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1751 sqft
Greyson on 27 is as full of history as it is glamor. Originally a horse and tobacco farm owned by the Daniel Boone lineage, Greyson’s residents get Lexington’s rich heritage with the ultra-lifestyle HILLS Properties is known for.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
300 Edgewood Drive
300 Edgewood Drive, Nicholasville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Building under new management! UTILITIES PAID 2bed/1bath 725 recently renovated apartment. Second floor apartment with all utilities paid. Unit is receiving a facelift with new paint, flooring and other updates.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
116 Maple Leaf
116 Maple Leaf Lane, Nicholasville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Available now and very nice and clean! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Forty 57
4057 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments with access to community putting green and media room. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Furnished apartments available. Near Man o' War Blvd.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4031 mooncoin way
4031 Mooncoin Way, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 A beautiful two story home in South Lexington - Property Id: 297012 The Highland, a traditional two story home with an upstairs master and the flexibility of a first floor guest suite, also offered as a study option.
Results within 5 miles of Nicholasville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
12 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
Lots of amenities in this complex minutes from Gainesway Park. Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts available. Residents enjoy a gym, business center and clubhouse. On-site laundry center. Recently renovated units with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
29 Units Available
Bridle Creek
3800 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$824
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1218 sqft
Located close to Tiverton Plaza Shopping Center and nearby dining. Pet-friendly homes with private patio/balcony, Whirlpool appliances and in-home laundry. Also includes a 24-hour fitness center with dry sauna, cyber cafe and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$806
923 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
910 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Gainesway
37 Units Available
The Metropolitan
3751 Appian Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$909
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
Located in what is considered one of Lexington's most charming communities. Includes the following features: large walk-In closets, private balconies/patios, upgraded kitchens and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Tates Creek Crossing
1143 Centre Pkwy, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free Rent! - Welcome Home to Tates Creek Crossing conveniently located to dining, shopping, entertainment, and schools. Just minutes from downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Plantation
16 Units Available
Palomar Views
4121 Reserve Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1313 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Palomar View Apartments in Lexington Kentucky is currently leasing brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments located minutes away from major employers in Fayette County.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$983
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1450 sqft
Luxury apartment community across 34 acres with on-site features including tennis courts, pool and sauna. Located in the desirable Pinnacle neighborhood, south of Lexington, near the University of Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Merrick Place
3260 Commodore Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community with two pools, basketball court, volleyball court and gym. Air-conditioned apartments. Across the street from the retail and eating offerings at Lansdowne Shops. Easy access to New Circle Road.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gainesway
17 Units Available
Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$872
1225 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Gainesway
19 Units Available
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
810 sqft
Just off of Nicholasville Road, this location can't be beat! We are tucked back in a quaint community just off of Nicholasville Road to avoid the busy city life, but just minutes from local dining and shopping including the Fayette Mall, Lexington
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Patchen Oaks
251 Chippendale Cir, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$807
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
980 sqft
Ten minutes from Downtown Lexington and the University of Kentucky. Large patios and balconies, lots of storage, tennis courts and a resort-style pool. Fireplaces in living rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1265 sqft
Excellent location close to University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Fayette Mall. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$729
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1220 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious closets, central air conditioning/heat, and kitchen appliances. Community amenities include gym, clubhouse, pool, coffee bar, and laundry facilities. Short-term leases available. Near Kirklevington Park and New Circle Rd.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
1125 sqft
A modern community near shopping and restaurants. On-site pool, fitness center, and tanning bed. Waterfall pond on property. Full kitchens, a patio or a balcony, and washer and dryer hookups in each home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1850 Old Higbee Mill Road - 206
1850 Old Higbee Mill Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment living in popular South Lexington location Woods@1850 was designed for discerning residents desiring custom finishes in a peaceful, residential setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
207 Regency Point Path
207 Regency Point Path, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1088 sqft
Regency Point Path -Gated community - Welcome home to this gated community with pool. This adorable 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath town-home with living room includes laminate flooring and fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Elizabeth Street
1 Unit Available
219 State St
219 State Street, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1908 sqft
NEW LISTING 4 BEDROOM HOUSE!! - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now available! This home features a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a large covered front porch! Close to UK campus! Washer, Dryer, and Microwave come with this partially

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Firebrook
1 Unit Available
2672 Fireside Circle
2672 Fireside Circle, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Gorgeous updated home at end of cul-de-sac in Firebrook. Laminate and tile throughout first floor which also features 10 ft. ceilings. All new carpet and tile on 2nd floor. Brand new stainless steel appliances and granite in spacious kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nicholasville, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nicholasville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

